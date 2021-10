Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced on Oct. 7 that his office has filed charges against the operators of two illegal nightclubs and an illegal casino that were operating in Hollywood.

Feuer said the illegal businesses were located in different places and were not connected. The Los Angeles Police Department received complaints about each of the locations and conducted investigations that led to raids. All three of the illegal businesses have been permanently shut down, Feuer said.

“We allege the people behind these clubs have put their customers and everyone nearby in harm’s way. That must stop,” Feuer said. “We allege there’s been a shooting at one of the locations with several guns recovered, and drugs found at the other locations, and that none of the locations is licensed.”

One of the illegal nightclubs was allegedly operating in a building at 800 N. El Centro Ave., at the corner of Waring Avenue. The LAPD received complaints from nearby residents on Aug. 22 and sent officers to investigate. Authorities found a large party in the building with DJs playing loud music and alcohol being sold, Feuer said. Officers broke up the party, arrested an undisclosed number of people and confiscated multiple firearms, he added.

On Aug. 29, the LAPD responded to the same location after receiving calls about shots fired. Officers found another party being held in the building and a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Feuer said. The victim was treated and survived. Police determined 20 shots were fired, some striking the building next door, Feuer added. No suspects were arrested for the shooting, but police found a handgun at the scene, he said.

Officers regularly monitored the location and returned on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 to find additional parties occurring in the building, Feuer said. They broke up the parties and arrested the alleged hosts. Two additional handguns and DJ equipment was confiscated.

Feuer said the alleged operators – Rami Ben-Moshe, 61; Jason Williams, 43; and Khani Rice, 24 – face 12 misdemeanor charges including dispensing alcohol without a license, noise violations, and allowing live music and operating a dance hall without permits. Ben-Moshe and Williams face up to five years in jail and $10,000 in fines if convicted. Rice faces one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Another illegal nightclub was allegedly operating in June at 6024 Santa Monica Blvd., in a commercial building housing numerous auto shops. The building is located on the south side of Santa Monica Boulevard, adjacent to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and within 500 feet of a school, Feuer said.

Officers responded to a complaint on June 27 and found a party at the location with security guards charging at the door, Feuer added. They broke up the party, arrested the alleged host, Francesco Conte, 53, and confiscated a large amount of alcohol. Conte has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of dispensing alcohol without a license, noise violations and operating a dance hall without a permit. Conte faces two years in jail and $4,000 in fines if convicted.

Feuer said authorities shut down an illegal casino at 5547 Santa Monica Blvd. in mid-September and arrested its alleged operator, Brandon Chang, 29. Authorities learned about the illegal business from an individual who was allegedly beaten and robbed at the site in August and later reported it to police. Officers from the LAPD’s Hollywood Division conducted an undercover operation and sent in an informant who confirmed there was illegal gambling occurring. The informant also allegedly purchased methamphetamine at the site, Feuer said.

Police raided the illegal casino on Sept. 17 and confiscated gambling equipment, ammunition and a large quantity of cannabis, Feuer added. Officers also arrested Chang, as well as several other people who were taken into custody for warrants and parole violations. Chang faces one misdemeanor count of allegedly operating a business for a purpose other than what it is zoned for and faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Feuer said the casino was in an indoor swap meet where another space is used as a church.

Capt. Yasir Gillani, commanding officer of patrol operations for the Hollywood Division, said authorities have been proactively monitoring the locations and no further violations have been observed or reported. Gillani stressed that it is imperative that people report illegal activity.

“This was a great partnership between all parties involved, people realizing there are issues in their neighborhood and letting us know, and our investigators were able to go out and verify it,” Gillani said. “It’s a collaborative effort where everyone came together and we were able to solve a problem.”

“The only way that we can effectively take the steps that we need to make Los Angeles the city we know it can be, is to engage with each other,” Feuer added. “People need to be confident that if they report allegations, they will be followed up, and that’s one reason why I was so focused on emphasizing the tremendous work of the LAPD, who again and again went to these locations taking extraordinary steps to make sure the immediate neighborhood was made safe.”

To report crimes to the LAPD, call the Hollywood Division at (213)972-2971, the Wilshire Division at (213)473-0476, the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247, or Crimestoppers at (800)222-TIPS. To report crimes to the Beverly Hills Police Department, call (310)550-4951, or the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.