Antonio’s on Melrose is celebrating the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival from Sunday, Oct. 31, through Tuesday, Nov. 2, with special dishes, treats and an ofrenda – a display that symbolizes the holiday.

Dia de los Muertos is a tradition that originated in Mexico and honors loved ones who have passed away, said Irma Rodriguez, whose father Antonio Gutierrez founded Antonio’s on Melrose in 1970. The holiday is traditionally celebrated with dishes such as chicken or enchiladas with molé sauce, and chicken pipian. Many of the dishes originated in the Mexican state of Oaxaca and are available at Antonio’s on Melrose, Rodriguez added.

The festive holiday is marked by colorful decorations, flowers and costumes, as well as skeletons and skulls. As part of the annual tradition, Rodriguez has created a festive altar at the restaurant.

“We look at it as leaving a light on for the spirits of the people who we have lost over the year. It shows that we respect and admire them and miss them,” Rodriguez said. “We also give sugar skulls and lollipops and little trinkets for our customers to take with them. At Antonio’s, we do it a little more colorful.”

Antonio’s on Melrose is located at 7470 Melrose Ave. For information, call (323)658-9060, or visit antoniosonmelrose.com.