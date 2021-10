Building upon the success of last year’s virtual event, Forest Lawn will once again bring the tradition of a Día de los Muertos to the community.

From noon to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, Forest Lawn’s authentic celebration will activate a virtual altar of remembrance in community member’s home spaces. Viewers of all ages can delight in folkloric dance performances by Ballet Folclorico Internacional, Mariachi music and a brightly-colored ofrenda (altar), featuring alebrijes (spirit guides) and colorful marigolds.

This year’s event will include a mixture of live performance and recorded performances. It also marks the third appearance of six-foot-tall Catrina sculptures, or floral creations depicting skeletal women who symbolize the return of departed loved ones.

Each of Forest Lawn’s Catrina sculptures has its own personality, with distinct costumes and accessories inspired by the early twentieth century, the period when Catrinas were first popularized by Jose Guadalupe Posada and Diego Rivera.

“Virtual events have allowed Forest Lawn to continue the community connection that is at the core of what we do,” Rodolfo Saenz, Forest Lawn’s senior vice president of marketing said. “The virtual Día de los Muertos event will bring us together, even when we can’t be together in person, which is, in some ways, fitting for a holiday that celebrates remembering loved ones we cannot be with.”

Streaming of the event is available via Forest Lawn’s Facebook page.