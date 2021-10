Russell Metcalfe-Smith, director and associate professor of the Women’s Guild Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills, has been invited to become a fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare Academy, making him the first to earn all three of the most important designations within the healthcare simulation profession.

Metcalfe-Smith is also a certified healthcare simulation educator-advanced and a certified healthcare simulation operations specialist-advanced. The certifications distinguish him as a leader in healthcare simulation operations and education, as well as a mentor to others in the field.

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare, which awarded all three honors, seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation, an identical mission to that of the simulation center Metcalfe-Smith helped establish at Cedars-Sinai in 2013.

“The fellowship was designed to recognize leaders in the field and to highlight an individual’s expertise,” Metcalfe-Smith said. “I believe there are only 101 SSH fellows across the world. And the simulation center at Cedars-Sinai is also unique. We are the only simulation center in California to be accredited by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and the American College of Surgeons, and endorsed by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.”

The 10,000-square-foot center is an immersive environment that includes two fully equipped operating rooms, intensive care units for adults and infants, an OB-GYN room and a trauma bay. In its computerized simulation room, clinicians can practice almost every medical procedure, including robotic surgery, on computerized mannequins.

Training in the simulation center is facilitated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals along with a dedicated simulation team.

“Simulation was initially used for CPR training, and then anesthesia and surgery,” Metcalfe-Smith said. “But now, people are using simulation to develop new clinical spaces, such as operating rooms, to investigate adverse events that have taken place, to test equipment, and to plan for future pandemics. Today, if you think of simulation, don’t just think of training. Think of research projects, testing systems and processes, preventing potential adverse events and patient safety issues, developing new medical procedures.”