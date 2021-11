Re “Candidates face off in forum,” Oct. 14 issue

Thank you for your coverage of the candidates who seek to fill the termed-out seat of City Councilman Paul Koretz. However, I’m still undecided, as most voters likely are at this point, [although] one candidate is definitely a “no” vote for me.

Kristina Irwin was quoted as saying, “My oldest [child] is going to be in high school taking the bus next year. I certainly don’t want him sitting next to a homeless that is mentally not all there.” Turning an adjective into a noun is a pejorative action, sub-conscience and lacking purpose. But, Irwin shows her true colors and attitude with her statement repeating “homeless” as a person, rather than an adjective that describes a person.

Minor? Nitpicky? That’s for the voters to decide. For this voter, the ballot is down to five worthy candidates.

David Reid

Vista Street