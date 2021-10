Cat lovers are invited to an online Japan Foundation Los Angeles program titled “Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan: From Nekomata to Nekomusume” on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Writer and folklorist Zack Davisson will discuss the secrets of Japan’s “magic cats.” Admission is free but registration is required. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uufk8VHJTkeCXTUF7RLdRA.