The Caruso Family Foundation, founded by Tina and Rick Caruso, donated $25,000 on Oct. 5 to benefit the Watts 2 Boston program.

Caruso, owner of The Grove, has long supported Operation Progress, an organization founded by Los Angeles Police Department officer John Coughlin. The organization’s mission is to empower underserved youth by supporting scholars from elementary school through college.

Watts 2 Boston, an extension of Operation Progress, gives young scholars from Watts a nurturing environment with education and experience working with the LAPD’s Southeast Division. The organization offers a Family Mentor Program in which families from Boston connect with students from Watts to provide extra support, guidance and resources.

Caruso’s donation will further develop the organization’s College Partnership Program, which partners with colleges, universities and host families across the country to work with scholars and support them through college, and after graduation.

For information, visit watts2boston.org and operationprogressla.org. For information about the Caruso Family Foundation, visit caruso.com/social-impact.