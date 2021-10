As election season ramps up, six candidates vying for Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District gathered in a virtual forum on Oct. 12 to define their message to voters.

The crowded field is comprised of Katy Young Yaroslavsky, Scott Epstein, Sam Yebri, Jimmy Biblarz, Kristina Irwin and Molly Basler. The winner will succeed Councilman Paul Koretz, who will term out in 2022 and is running for City Controller.

The candidates outlined their views on several key issues, including police funding, transportation and the city’s budget during the forum, which was hosted by the South Carthay Neighborhood Association.

However, debate over the city’s response to homelessness commanded much of the discussion, with many of the nearly 100 viewers questioning what each candidate would do to address the issue, should they be elected.

Epstein, who has served as the chair of the Mid City West Neighborhood Council for the last six years, said homelessness is the No. 1 issue the city currently faces. To address it, he suggested the city institute a range of temporary solutions such as tiny homes, safe camping or safe parking while it works toward a more long-term solution.

“Anything is better than the alternative that we have right now, which is our unhoused neighbors in our alleys, on our sidewalks and in our parks,” he said. “We need aggressive outreach that’s properly funded and properly coordinated to our unhoused neighbors.”

Yaroslavsky, who served the past six years as the senior environment and arts policy deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, suggested the city foster a closer relationship with the county on the provision of services and care.

“The county provides all of the health services and the city does the shelter, but they’re not necessarily working hand-in-glove, and they really need to be,” she said. “I understand the programs that are available, and will partner closely to make sure the city and county are collaborating on provision of care on everything from mental health services to physical health and addiction services.”

Biblarz, who holds a PhD in sociology and social policy from Harvard Law School, said homelessness is an issue near to his heart after his family was evicted from their home on Cardiff Avenue when he was 12.

He said the city needs to adopt a housing-first model in which housing and services would be tied together in the same place.

“So often, they are geographically divorced where services are concentrated downtown and housing is dotted through the city,” he said. “When you bring them together, people are much more likely to stay in the housing and stay connected to the services.”

Candidates also discussed a recently passed L.A. City Council ordinance that makes it illegal for homeless individuals to sit or sleep in certain areas, such as within 500 feet of schools, playgrounds and front doors.

Irwin, a real estate agent, said she was in favor of the ordinance. As a mother of three children, she said she wants to make sure the streets are safe for residents.

“I take my kids to the park and I see homeless there. I’ve been yelled at by homeless with my kids. It’s very scary,” she said. “My oldest is going to be in high school taking the bus next year. I certainly don’t want him sitting next to a homeless that is mentally not all there. It’s a public safety issue.”

However, Basler, who described herself as a progressive Democrat running a sustainable campaign, said the ordinance criminalizes homeless individuals when the city should be looking to house them.

“What are you going to do? Ticket them and they’re going to show up to court and pay it?” she said. “Bottom line is, we need to house these individuals. We need to get all of the people taken care of and housed, not criminalize them and ticket them or arrest them.”

Yebri, an attorney who lives in Westwood, said he supports the ordinance. Though he said it will not solve homelessness, Yebri said it’s a necessary component of the city’s overall response.

“While we work toward the end goal of bringing everyone indoors and building enough housing for everyone, it’s imperative that we maintain basic public health standards on our sidewalks, parks and schools,” he said. “We want all our Angelenos, housed and unhoused, to keep our public spaces clean, safe and accessible for everyone.”

Candidates also debated what steps the city could take to address rising crime in the city. Most candidates suggested a restructuring of the police department to allow social service providers to address certain calls, such as mental health and transient disturbances, which would allow more police officers to patrol the streets, creating a more active presence.

Biblarz suggested more aggressive gun and hate crime laws, while Yebri, Basler, Yaroslavsky and Epstein said the city should reinvest in community policing. Irwin said the city should give more money to the police department, enforce stricter penalties for criminals and recall L.A. District Attorney George Gascón.

A recording of the forum will be posted to carthaysquare.org.