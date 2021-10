The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the death of a man found at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 16 near the intersection of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard.

BHPD investigators are working with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to determine the cause of death. However, police stated at 11 p.m. on Oct. 16 that there was no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the BHPD at (310)550-4951.