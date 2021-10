A Beverly Hills teenager will spend several months in a juvenile camp for causing a collision that killed another driver on Feb. 17.

Brendan Khuri, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was sentenced on Oct. 21 at the Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse. Nine months is the longest a juvenile can be sentenced to the county’s camp system.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Greg Risling said Khuri will spend between seven and nine months in the camp. Had he been tried as an adult, Khuri could have faced a maximum of six years in state prison.

In February, Khuri was driving a black Lamborghini SUV at speeds of more than 100 mph when he collided with a Lexus sedan driven by Monique Munoz, 32, near Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue. The force of the collision nearly split Munoz’s car in half, and she died at the scene.

Khuri was taken to a hospital where he was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23 in absentia. Because he was a juvenile, he was allowed to remain in the custody of his parents.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Khuri on April 12. Later that month, Khuri admitted to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in Inglewood Juvenile Court.

Khuri is the son of millionaire James Khuri, a Beverly Hills businessman who developed and distributed Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! And Magic the Gathering trading cards. The elder Khuri issued an apology on social media earlier this year.

“Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter,” James Khuri wrote on Instagram. “There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing. And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter. Still, I want to offer my support in any way you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family.”

Brendan Khuri’s sentencing hearing drew demonstrations on Oct. 14-15 outside the Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse, and friends and family of Munoz posted on social media that the teen should receive the maximum punishment allowed under the law. Probation, which is what the defendant’s attorneys requested, the posts said, would be too light a punishment.

“My cousin was killed by a rich kid who was racing,” one post read. “She was just trying to drive home from work … her family still [doesn’t] have the justice they deserve.”