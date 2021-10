The Beverly Hills Bar Association and Beverly Hills Bar Foundation have sworn in officers for 2022. Judge Helen Zukin, of the Los Angeles Superior Court, administered the oath on Sept. 28 via Zoom.

The association welcomed Anthony D. Ross, of Murchison & Cumming LLP, as president; Malcolm McNeil, of Arent Fox, as president-elect; Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, of Rufus-Isaacs, Acland & Grantham LLP, as first vice president; Nadira Imam, of Lawrence H. Jacobson, as second vice president; and Anthony D. Storm, of Storm Family Law, as secretary/treasurer. The association also swore in a new cohort of local attorneys as governors: Margo Bouchet, of Margo Bouchet Law; Kendra Thomas, of Thomas Law Offices; and Stephen Weaver, of Weaver Land Law.

The Beverly Hills Bar Foundation, the association’s charitable arm, will continue to be led by current president Linda Spiegel, a real estate attorney and certified mediator in Beverly Hills. The foundation welcomed current officers into new roles — appellate lawyer Feris Greenberger as secretary and Steven Young, of Practus, as treasurer — and new directors Natalie Do, of Torrey Pines Bank, and Charles S. Tigerman, of Mindlin & Tigerman.

“I am really delighted to take the reins of the Beverly Hills Bar Association for its 90th year,” Ross said.