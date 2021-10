The Beverly Hills Art Show brought thousands of visitors to Beverly Gardens Park where 125 artists exhibited their work in the open outdoors from Oct. 16-17.

Guests enjoyed artwork in ceramics, digital art, drawing and printmaking, furnishings, glass, jewelry, photography, mixed media, painting, sculpture and watercolor categories, along with fare from gourmet food trucks.

The show returned in a scaled-down version to Beverly Gardens Park after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. An estimated 10,000 guests attended over the two-day weekend event.

“It is so important for our community to provide programs and events where community members, visitors and artists can come together, gather and enjoy arts and cultural experiences,” Mayor Robert Wunderlich said. “It’s good to be back. These kinds of events build community, help foster community engagement and socialization, and showcase the city’s commitment to arts and culture.”

Wunderlich and Councilmember Lester Friedman attended the show, each selecting a piece of art as part of the Mayor’s Choice Award. Councilmember Friedman did not have an opportunity to select his Mayor’s Choice Award last year because of the pandemic, so he selected a piece of art this year.

The Mayor’s Choice Award is a tradition that supports the city’s commitment to the arts. The chosen artwork will become part of the Beverly Hills Public Art Collection, which boasts nearly 100 pieces of art that are available in parks and facilities throughout the city for the public to enjoy.

Wunderlich chose “Arctic” by Karo Martirosyan. The glass and steel sculpture is being considered for installation at the Roxbury Park Community Center.

“With all of the challenges facing artists today, the show could not have gone any better, and I commend all of the organizers,” Martirosyan said. “I am extremely honored to have one of my sculptures be a permanent part of this iconic city.”

Friedman chose “Neon Fall” by Benjamin Gordon. The mixed media, two-dimensional painting will be installed in one of the city’s public facilities.

For more information, visit beverlyhills.org/arts