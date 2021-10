TAG Gallery is holding new exhibitions by five artists running from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 13. Sunny Kim’s “Cosmic Dream,” Sunhee Joo’s “Love from a Distance,” Jennette Nearhood’s “Perception into Transcendence,” Gianna Vargas’ “Canvas, Paper & Wood” and Lynne Russo’s “The Weight of the World” will be on display. A reception will be held on Oct. 23 from 5-9 p.m. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. (323)297-3061, taggallery.net.