Theatre of Arts presents “All This Intimacy,” a production by Rajiv Joseph running from Thursday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Flight Theatre at the Complex in Hollywood. “All This Intimacy” is the story of Ty Greene, a writing teacher who’s suddenly dumbstruck to find himself an expectant father of three via three different women. As his lovers become aware of one another and converge to confront him, the sorry state of Greene’s life comes into focus and he struggles to find a path forward. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28-29, 3 p.m. on Oct. 30. Tickets are $25. 6476 Santa Monica Blvd. toa.edu/live.