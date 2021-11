The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has nominated 17 students as winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards in the seven award categories were presented by Oscar-winning filmmaker and 1992 Student Academy Award winner Pete Docter, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and filmmakers Marielle Heller and Nanfu Wang in a virtual program highlighting the winners and their films on Oct. 21.

The 2021 Student Academy Award gold honorees are Hao Zhou, University of Iowa; Sujin Kim, California Institute of the Arts; Théo Jamin, Kayu Leung and Marion Philippe, MoPA (France); Kristen Hwang, University of California, Berkeley; Milou Gevers, Nederlandse Filmacademie (The Netherlands); Phumi Morare, Chapman University; and Murad Abu Eisheh, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany).

The silver honorees are Alexander Tullo, Ringling College of Art & Design; Bohao Liu, New York University; Akanksha Cruczynski, Columbia College Chicago; and Simon Denda, Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (Germany).

The bronze honorees are Teagan Barrone, Cleveland Institute of Art; De’Onna Young-Stephens, University of Southern California; Kristi Hoi, University of California, Los Angeles; and Salar Pashtoonyar, York University (Canada).

All Student Academy Award-winning films are eligible to compete for 2021 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Subject category. Past winners have gone on to receive 65 Oscar nominations and have won or shared 14 awards.

This year, the Student Academy Awards competition received a total of 1,404 submissions from 210 domestic and 126 international colleges and universities.

The 2021 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners as Patricia Cardoso, Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.

Hosted by Amandla Stenberg, the 2021 ceremony is now available to view at youtube.com/watch?v=t-GGrPHfz7K.