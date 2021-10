Terrence McNally’s new production “A Perfect Ganesh” runs from Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 21, at The Pico. The play stars Kathleen Gray, Mary Allwright, Mueen Jahan, Cameron Gregg, Judd Yort, Sean Delaney, Pavia Sidhu, Svetlana Tulasi and Delio Eswar. A pilgrimage is turned on its head when two middle-aged women throw themselves into a rousing tour of India, each having her own secret dreams of what the fabled land will do for the suffering she hides within. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 10508 W. Pico Blvd. onstage411.com/ganesh.