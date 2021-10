Film lovers won’t want to miss a screening of “The Silent Treatment: The Winning of Barbara Worth” on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the Autry Museum of the American West. The film is set in the early 20th century with a plot centered around the vast desert irrigation projects during the period and the unscrupulous developers who supported them. Based on a 1911 best-selling novel. The movie features the first credited appearance of Academy Award-winning actor Gary Cooper. The screening, which is included with $14 museum admission, will feature live musical accompaniment. 4700 Western Heritage Way. (323)667-2000, theautry.org.