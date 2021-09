The city of West Hollywood is encouraging residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water use to help preserve storage reserves in response to extreme drought conditions.

While Southern California counties are not yet under the state’s emergency drought proclamation, Gov. Gavin Newsom in July called on all residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%. More than half of the water used in Southern California is imported from the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and the Colorado River – both of which are facing severe drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a project of the National Drought Mitigation Center, much of Southern California is experiencing extreme drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor rates drought intensity on a scale of abnormally dry to exceptionally dry. Nearly every region of California is affected by scarce water supplies.

The Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors has declared a water supply alert, calling for consumers and businesses to voluntarily reduce water use and help preserve storage reserves. The West Basin Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors has activated its water shortage contingency plan for its service area representing nearly one million people in 17 cities, including West Hollywood.

In West Hollywood, residents and businesses are served by two water utility companies: Beverly Hills Public Works and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Both utilities encourage customers to use water efficiently.

The city of West Hollywood offers tips for saving water by visiting weho.org/waterconservation. Water conservation tips are also available by visiting bewaterwise.com.