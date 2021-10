Join the LA Philharmonic and the Versa-Style Dance Company for “Freemind Freestyle,” a performance on Friday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Ford Amphitheater. Versa-Style performs with an energetic fusion that draws from the diverse dance styles and communities of Los Angeles. Making its world premiere at the Ford, “Freemind Freestyle” is a largely improvised dance piece that explores the idea of freedom – what restricts it and how to break free. Danced to remixes of hip-hop, classical and electronic music, the work calls upon each dancer to express the inner battle and personal experience of freedom. Tickets start at $15. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.