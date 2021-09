The Beverly Hills City Council on Sept. 14 grappled with the complexities of planning a major event during the COVID-19 pandemic, and opted to move forward with the city’s annual holiday lighting celebration.

Among the complications were whether to move forward with budgeted purchase orders that totaled almost $550,000, an expenditure that may not be returned in full if the event is canceled.

Councilman John Mirisch questioned the city’s proposal of a live, in-person event and suggested that organizers from the Rodeo Drive/Special Events/Holiday Program Liaison Committee consider hosting the event virtually, while possibly placing restrictions on in-person attendance.

“This is sort of a use-it-or-lose-it thing,” he said.

City staff sought the approval of purchase orders with J. Ben Bourgeois Productions Inc. that were already budgeted and totaled almost $530,000 for the celebration on Nov. 18, and more than $11,000 for holiday music that will play from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2. They also sought more than $75,000 in fee waivers.

According to a report, the celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. and will offer multiple live performances on three stages, an appearance by Santa, LED drummers, holiday break-dancers, fireworks, food trucks and a beer and wine garden.

The city will close Rodeo Drive from Wilshire to South Santa Monica Boulevard and portions of Dayton Way and Brighton Way during the event.

“Rodeo Drive, as always, was creative and innovative,” Vice Mayor Lili Bosse said. “In this particular instance, [organizers] really took the fact that we are still in a pandemic and made sure that this event would be very COVID-safe, COVID-friendly. So, we’ve also enthusiastically supported it.”

However, if the event is canceled before Oct. 18, the city will still be looking at costs associated with pre-production labor, production fees and site plan expenses, according to a presentation by Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari.

If it is canceled between Oct. 18 and Nov. 3, 50% of the approved budget will be owed to vendors; if it’s canceled after Nov. 3, 100% of the budget will be owed.

Given the uncertainty, Mirisch pushed organizers to incorporate as much of a virtual experience as possible and refrain from any cancellation. Bosse agreed and said some residents may not feel comfortable attending the event regardless. The city’s marketing and economic sustainability manager, Laura Biery, said the event will be live-streamed.

“I will caution – it’s not going to be a Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s level presentation,” Biery added. “But you will still have a lively presentation. You’ll be able to see those exciting moments.”

A considerable amount of discussion centered around masks. They will be required at the event – unless eating or drinking – but board members were uncertain about the city’s ability to enforce the requirement using just signage and kindness.

“Plan A is not going to work,” Councilman Julian Gold said. “And I think we have to think through Plan B, or maybe even Plan C, because it’s going to happen. I mean, hopefully it’ll happen peacefully, but … it may not.”

Gohari said staff and the performers will have a “stash” of masks on hand for individuals who are not wearing one. She said organizers are looking to politely inform participants, as opposed to involving security.

“We’re hoping nobody has a fistfight with a holiday helper,” Gohari said.