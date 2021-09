Enjoy “The Wolfe & The Bird,” a darkly funny and moving solo play written and performed by Rachel Parker running from Saturday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Matrix Theatre. A young girl struggles to find herself against the backdrop of 1980s small town America. The production also features the voices of James Heaney, Dagney Kerr, Ivory Tiffin, Madeleine Townsend, Phil Ward and Silvie Zamora. Showtimes are 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $18. 7657 Melrose Ave. brownpapertickets.com/event/5219775.