The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is offering virtu­al courses for older adults who want to spark their creativity in the per­forming arts.

Through its GRoW program, the theater is offering two classes this fall to adults ages 55 and older.

The first course, “Staged Stories,” will have participants write and share stories from their lives that are important to them through journal­ing and creative writing.

The course, which will run on Tuesdays or Thursdays from Sept. 28 through Dec. 16, will culminate in a virtual presentation.

The second course, “Beyond Words,” will have participants share stories from their life using forms of artistic expression, including the written word, photography, music, collage and more.

The course will run on Wednesdays from Oct. 6 to Dec. 22, with a culminating virtual presenta­tion.

Enrollment for both courses is limited and the fee is $75, though scholarships are available. No prior artistic experience is necessary. To register, email Victoria Kemsley at vkemsley@thewallis.org.