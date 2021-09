The grand hotels of Beverly Hills offer glamorous accommodations and superior service. Some are hidden gems and others are architectural masterpieces. One of these splendid retreats is The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

An iconic name in luxury hotels, The Peninsula is an elegant hidden oasis. From the modern, eclectic artwork in The Belvedere dining room to the signature yellow and white striped awnings at the rooftop pool, guests appreciate the attention to detail. One of the unique amenities the hotel offers is the “Peninsula Time” check-in/check-out. Guests may check in and out at any hour of the day or night for no additional fee.

“When guests book a room, suite or villa, it is theirs for one night – even if they check in at 8 a.m. one day and check out the next at 8 p.m.,” said Offer Nissenbaum, managing director of The Peninsula Beverly Hills. “Our unique Peninsula Time service enables guests to stay with us on their own schedule. It’s the ultimate luxury.”

Another nice surprise that sets the hotel apart are the keepsake pillow cases each guest receives. “Every guest who stays at the hotel receives a personalized pillowcase that they can take home. These small things make such a difference to our guests,” Nissenbaum said.

The Peninsula is one of the only hotels that offers airport concierge service, which begins when guests arrive at LAX and are greeted by a Peninsula staff member. Guests are escorted to a luxury vehicle, where they may order room service that will be on silver domed trays when they arrive in their guest room.

Peninsula suite guests may request complimentary use of a BMW vehicle to drive for the length of their stay.

“Guests can spend the day driving along the coast to enjoy the sights of Malibu and beyond,” Nissenbaum said, adding that the hotel takes care of the gas and parking fees.

The Peninsula villas are located in the hotel’s lush tropical gardens. Guests bypass the main reception lobby and have a private entrance. Suites with one and two bedrooms are available, as well as an exclusive three bedroom Presidential Suite.

“Separate living and sleeping areas pro-vide plenty of room for families to share, with the lounge sofa fully convertible to a double bed,” he said.

During the pandemic, The Peninsula was a refuge for guests who were unable to travel back to their home state or country. Some stayed up to 5 months.

“We fed and kept them safe, while much of the world closed down,” Nissenbaum continued.

The staff at The Peninsula is impeccable. “It’s all about the employee service that keeps our guests coming back,” he said. “They are heroes to make sure our guests receive the finest Peninsula experience.”

The Peninsula recently introduced a new menu at The Belvedere and a new executive chef, Kelsi Armijo. Enjoy dining under the stars on the terrace at The Belvedere.

The Peninsula is located at 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310)551-2888.

Jill Weinlein contributed to this story.