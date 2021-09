TAG Gallery is displaying multiple exhibits from Wednesday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Oct. 16. They include Judy Zimbert’s “Girl Power,” Michael Becker’s “Les Girls,” Ernie Marjoram’s “Big Fish,” Susan Price’s “Mind, Memories & Hips” and “ARTitects,” curated by Jupp Soetebier. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. (323)297-3061, taggallery.net.