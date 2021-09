Construction continues in September on the Purple Line Extension subway project at many locations along Wilshire Boulevard.

In Century City, a new partial traffic lane closure will be implemented on Sept. 10 on Constellation Boulevard west of Avenue of the Stars. One eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open. A full overnight closure will be required from 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 to 6 a.m. the following morning between Century Park West and Avenue of the Stars to implement the new traffic lane configuration.

The closure will facilitate excavation of the future Century City/Constellation subway station west of Avenue of the Stars and will be in place through early 2022. Access will be maintained to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Metro is also planning sewer and storm drain relocation and utility work in the area, beginning in mid-September. Excavation of the underground station beneath Constellation Boulevard continues, and completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.

In Beverly Hills, twin tunneling machines are digging eastbound from Century City and are anticipated to reach the Wilshire/La Cienega subway station later this fall.

Construction continues on the first segment of the Purple line Extension project between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/La Cienega. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction in September between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard to North Gale Drive and south Tower Drive are restricted.

Concrete and material deliveries to the future La Cienega station, as well as the Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Brea subway stations, will continue this month. Crews are building appendage structures, which house vita subway systems, in the stations.

Lane closures, turn restrictions and sidewalk closures may also be necessary near Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Brea. Metro will provide additional details on traffic control and work hours as plans for construction are updated.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.