The Annenberg family story is fascinating, especially to journalists. It represents a bygone era when newspapers wielded power and influence that is almost unfathomable to young reporters.

Beginning with Moses “Moe” Annenberg, who purchased The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1936, the family has had an unquantifiable impact on the U.S. that continues through the Annenberg Foundation, a philanthropic organization established in 1989 by Walter Annenberg.

After his death in 2002, Walter’s daughter, Wallis, became the foundation’s chair, president and CEO. She now operates the foundation and guides its philanthropy alongside her children, Lauren Bon, Gregory Annenberg Weingarten and Charles Annenberg Weingarten.

A significant amount of the foundation’s planned giving benefits Los Angeles, oftentimes in our own neighborhood. Although she rarely grants media requests, at the end of August, Wallis Annenberg took the time to share her thoughts on her latest initiatives, philanthropy and future.

Annenberg GenSpace

America’s Baby Boomer generation is aging.

According to the Annenberg Foundation, in the next 10 years, more citizens will be over the age of 60 than under the age of 18 for the first time in the country’s history. Hence, resources for the demographic will become more and more crucial as time passes.

That is among the reasons that the foundation is opening the Wallis Annenberg GenSpace in Koreatown in January. Located in the new Audrey Irmas Pavilion at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, GenSpace will offer programming, classes and events for older Angelenos.

The initiative stems from an epiphany Wallis Annenberg had a few years ago, when she observed older residents at restaurants, movie theaters and parks by themselves.

“It just reinforced for me that we don’t have what the psychologist Erik Erikson called ‘a concept of the whole of life’ – a way to embrace every stage of life as vital to our families, our communities, ourselves,” she said. “What I want to do with GenSpace is reimagine senior life – reinvent it – so seclusion is replaced with inclusion. So, aging brings us a time of new friendships, new ideas, new experiences. So, places like GenSpace can serve as a community space for the whole community – a far cry from isolated and unwelcoming nursing homes.”

Currently, the conversation about aging in America has been one-sided and bleak – a sad story made worse by the pandemic, Annenberg said. And that must change.

“We need to turn the narrative on its head,” Annenberg added. “We need to embrace seniors for the enormous amount they’ve given us and still have to give. This is what our GenSpace leadership initiative is about. Overall, the reception to this latest project … has been great so far, but believe me, we’re just getting started.”

Virtual programming for GenSpace began in June and includes courses on cooking, exercise, technology, finance and more. For information, visit genspace.la.

Foundation philanthropy

GenSpace is among a host of initiatives in progress at the foundation, which was created by Walter Annenberg, a publishing magnate and former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Like her father, Wallis has a long history of philanthropy, and her efforts have directed millions of dollars toward nonprofit organizations in the Los Angeles region. She said the best philanthropy comes from passion, from the heart. And it’s timely.

“I think good philanthropy has to be mindful of the times we live in,” Annenberg said. “That’s why we try so hard to keep up with pressing needs – like the need to expand easy access to vaccinations. And the need to promote diversity and inclusion. And the need to heal our fragile climate and environment. We’ll be moving more and more into the critical issues that are at the front and center of everyone’s lives in 2021, while sticking to our core mission as well.”

The Los Angeles resident said the city is frequently the beneficiary of her giving for a simple reason: it’s home. L.A.’s diversity, its creativity and the “sheer breadth of experiences you can have in a single day” are the catalysts for her love and support, she said.

“It was only natural that, as I took the reins of the foundation, its priorities would adjust to reflect my own,” Annenberg said, adding that L.A. has “gigantic canvas of need” that the foundation supports. “Our interests started early with empowering women and supporting women at the Downtown Women’s Center and identifying the underserved communities around our region that needed help and launching capacity building through our Alchemy project, which trains nonprofit leaders. With arts and culture grantmaking, we were able to support the arts in the Los Angeles region and beyond, including visual art and storytelling as engines of social change.”

She referenced the Annenberg Space for Photography and Annenberg PetSpace, a community center that endeavors to strengthen the bond between humans and animals.

“All the while we continued to identify actual neighborhoods where we could step in and help to lift others,” Annenberg added. “Hopefully, we have been there for the L.A. region when it needs us, and we will continue to be.”

AnnenbergTech

Another Wallis Annenberg passion is AnnenbergTech, which promotes diversity, social justice and community engagement in the private sector.

The initiative was created after Los Angeles witnessed “exponential growth” in its technology sector several years ago, Annenberg said. The foundation wanted to ensure that members of all communities had access to the “surge of jobs and wealth,” she said. Thus, AnnenbergTech was born.

PledgeLA followed. It is a consortium of more than 200 tech companies and venture capital firms that have vowed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in their hiring practices and give back to the city that provided the landscape for their success.

The initiative celebrated the third year of its venture capital internship program, in which 12 interns participated. Annenberg said more than 50% of its alumni have moved on to roles in the industry.

Presently, AnnenbergTech is fundraising for the second round of grants for the PledgeLA Founders Fund, which provides “non-equity seed grants” to entrepreneurs in South Los Angeles, Annenberg said.

“We need to keep pushing, keep striving,” she added. “And we’re going to. L.A. is a wonderfully diverse community, and we need to embrace that in every way. Our diversity only makes us stronger.”

Wildlife Crossing at Liberty Canyon

In hopes of benefitting mountain lions in Los Angeles County, the Annenberg Foundation recently donated $25 million toward the National Wildlife Federation’s campaign to build an animal crossing over the Ventura (101) Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The California Wildlife Conservation Board on Sept. 2 donated $20 million to the foundation’s conservation challenge grant, leaving $6.5 million to be raised in order for construction to begin.

“The whole idea may seem pretty simple, but it’s really profound and transformative,” Annenberg said. “These crossings restore ecosystems that had been fractured and disrupted. They reconnect lands and species that should never have been broken apart and need to be made whole again. I believe it goes beyond mere conservation, toward a kind of environmental rejuvenation that is long overdue.”

Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands

The historic Sunnylands estate in Rancho Mirage was finished in 1966 and was originally constructed as a winter home for Leonore and Walter Annenberg. The 200-acre property opened to the public in 2012 and features the Sunnylands Center and Gardens, which is open Wednesday through Sunday.

“The Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands was and still is a remarkable gathering place for meetings of consequence,” Wallis Annenberg said. “So much history took place here. President Nixon worked on assembling his first cabinet there. Eight U.S. presidents have visited and done work at Sunnylands. Most recently, President Obama held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also gathered the ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] leaders there as well. Monarchs from around the world, American presidents of both parties, top diplomats, the greatest artists and actors and musicians of their time – they all visited and interacted with one another. I suppose it made me pretty jaded, which is a good thing. People are people, no matter what titles they may have.”

She supposed that her experiences there have influenced her decisions and priorities.

“By any measure, I’ve been very fortunate in my own life,” Annenberg said. “But it’s really true what Winston Churchill once said, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ I don’t want to simply sit around in some opulent home; that’s never been of interest to me. I want to give. I want to help others. I want to be an engine of change in the world.”

USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism

Annenberg, a former “TV Guide” and “Seventeen” staff member, said “real journalism” is “under siege right now by the very forces that have democratized information around the world.”

However, the journalism school at USC is looking to change that. She said the best thing society can do right now – aside from promoting truth and science – is train the next generation of writers as well as possible.

“It’s a confusing time, and a destabilizing time. We don’t have a Walter Cronkite now, a voice or a source we can all agree on. As a former journalist myself, it’s very troubling to me. But the changes in media – the explosion of news-as-spectacle and the rise of social media – can’t be undone.”

How residents can help

Annenberg said that almost all of the foundation’s major initiatives have been created with community involvement in mind.

“My goal is to make L.A. better, more open, more inclusive – across a whole range of issues. So, it’s easy to get involved, and Angelenos could do it the way I have: by following their own passions, their own interests. In addition, we are always on stand-by to jump in and help with unplanned events and emergencies like the wildfires and helping our brave firefighters, or the pandemic where we continue to support equitable vaccine distribution. There is so much work to go around.”

Her future

Annenberg said the foundation is, perhaps, the busiest it’s ever been “at every single level.” She said staff members are “staying on mission” to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

“The foundation has been working around the clock on all its initiatives, and new needs … come up every day. There is so much to be done to help others.”

The philanthropist said she has no interest in retiring.

“It’s been said that if you love what you do, you never have to work a single day. I’m extremely fortunate. I get to have an impact on the things I care about – by giving money, sure, but also by spotlighting and supporting real innovators, people who are solving our oldest problems in fresh new ways. It’s exciting to be a part of that. It’s exciting just to wake up in the morning. Why would I ever stop – ever?”