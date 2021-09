Gov. Gavin Newsom joined Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) on Sept. 3 to assist Afghan refugees arriving in California. The governor is requesting $16.7 million in general funds be used for cash assistance and other services for newly arriving Afghans in the state.

“I am proud that California has been and always will be a place of refuge for those seeking safety or a better life – especially for those who served our country, like many of the Afghan refugees coming to America and to California,” Newsom said. “[The] announcements and request for funding signal that California stands ready to assist those in need. As the nation’s most diverse state, we don’t simply tolerate diversity, we celebrate it.”

State leaders are making sure the refugees have access to health care, public benefits and additional resources.

“These refugees gave our service members help in Afghanistan and it is only fitting we give them hope when they come to California,” Atkins added. “When I was growing up, the golden rule was that no matter how little you had, you help those in need. We are blessed to be in a position in California where we have enough funding to help ease these refugees’ transition into our society, and I am pleased the state is joining with so many other organizations and individuals who are doing the right thing.”

To facilitate an organized and coordinated effort, the state has established an interagency working group that will be co-led by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the California Health and Human Services Agency. They will work with counties, resettlement agencies, community groups and philanthropic organizations to support and integrate new arrivals. California is also partnering with airbnb.org to help provide free, temporary housing across the state to Afghan refugees. Since announcing its commitment to help 20,000 Afghans worldwide, airbnb.org has housed more than 100 Afghan refugees in California and will continue to welcome more in coordination with local resettlement agencies.

“California has long been a beacon for international refugees seeking safety and a better life,” Rendon said. “But adjusting to a new culture poses an incredible challenge for thousands of people. The Legislature has already proposed funding to support Afghan refugees. With this modest but important step, we can help ensure that refugees fleeing Afghanistan have the tools they need to successfully rebuild their lives in California.”