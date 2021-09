The Long Shadows featuring Gary Twinn, Clem Burke, Mick Cripps and Luke Bossendorfer will be rockin’ the patio at Market Tavern on Sunday, Sept. 5 starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy great music, English pub fare and bar bites, craft beer and cocktails. As Gary says, “Eat, drink and rock and roll!” Market Tavern is located at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St. markettavernla.com.