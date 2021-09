Zankou Chicken opens in DTLA

The popular fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant group recently expanded into downtown Los Angeles. The menu offers its famous rotisserie chicken, marinat­ed tri-tip shawarma, kabob, falafel and trademarked Chicken Tarna. Popular house-made sides and sauces include tabouleh salad, mutabbal, hummus and Zankou’s signature garlic sauce. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 611 W. 7th St., (213)550-3455.

Pie Hole partners with School on Wheels

The Pie Hole is working with School on Wheels to host a vol­unteer sign-up for tutors at its Hollywood location on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from noon to 5 p.m. School on Wheels collects donated school supplies and provides free tutoring and mentoring for chil­dren between kindergarten and 12th grade living in shelters, motels, group foster homes and unhoused students. For guests purchasing a ‘School Kid Kit’ this month, The Pie Hole will donate 10% of pro­ceeds to School on Wheels. Each kit has one ham and cheese hand pie, one pie hole, one clementine and a juice box for $9.95, available in-shop at all locations. 6314 Hollywood Blvd., (323) 963-5174.

Dog Haus celebrates Cheeseburger Day

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Dog Haus fans can enjoy a signature cheeseburger for $5 for dine-in or takeout at participating locations. Dog Haus’ cheeseburg­ers are made with 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics, and are topped with white American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Other Haus Burgers do not apply to this offer. Limit one per person. Offer valid at participat­ing locations. 3817 W. Olive Ave., (818)566-4287.

Beverly Center pop-up ‘Bites at Beverly’

On Sunday, Sept. 19, come meet new vendors including Brave Robot, Fishwife, FLOURING, Ghia, Partake Foods and returning vendor, Tia Lupita Foods. Taking place every other Sunday through October, Bites at Beverly will fea­ture a new lineup of culinary brands and products for visitors to sample and purchase, in addition to live music, food-inspired crafts, photo moments and games, retailer and restaurant special offerings. During September, enjoy customizable aprons, while supplies last, and an interactive family game where kids can create their own dishes. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Grand Court Level 6.

JINYA new ramen bowl

Now through Oct. 15, participat­ing JINYA locations will fea­ture The Red Garnet, a dish that bridges the gap between plant-based and meat ingredients, giving guests the best of both worlds. Made with thick noodles and a creamy vegan base, The Red Garnet comes with a crunchy spicy garlic sauce, green onion, kikurage, chopped onion, spinach and pork chashu. It’s served with two pieces of chicken karaage on the side for $15. JINYA serves authentic Japanese slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Other signature menu items include rice bowls, curry, salads and mini tacos. 700 Wilshire Blvd., (213)628-3736.

Enoteca 5 wine bar opens

A new wine bar opened in the Pacific Palisades with Chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni and wife Marlo of Cinque Terre WEST. The sleek bar seats eight and offers indoor and outdoor seating. This intimate space is located next door to Cinque Terre WEST. Now guests can enjoy a unique menu of varietals and bites sourced from Italy and California. A chalkboard lists special wines and flight pair­ings along with daily specials. Wine will be offered by the bottle and in two-ounce servings for flights or five- ounce pours by the glass. Cinque Terre WEST is known for made-from-scratch pasta and authentic Ligurian dish­es. enotecacinque.com. 970 Monument St. Suite 110., (310)454-0709.

ROCA Pizza at The Americana on Brand

Co-creators and co-owners of the original California Pizza Kitchen empire have opened a new Roman al taglio style pizza concept at The Americana at Brand in Glendale. This pizza pop-up gives Angelenos a preview of the restau­rants that will be opening in early 2022 in Caruso’s Palisades Village and Marina del Rey Waterside. ROCA celebrates the Roman origin of its style of pizza with interna­tional and California’s premium products and ingredients sourced locally at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. ROCA’s artisan dough is stone-milled flour from Central Milling Company in Utah. It’s cold fermented for up to 72 hours, creating an airy, puffy, soft rise in the dough, and when baked, achieves a crispy crunch. Pizza varieties include prosciutto and asparagus; Thai chicken; asparagus and goat cheese; squash blossom with shredded zucchini; arugula and burrata; potato and porcini mushrooms; and barbecue chicken. There are vege­tarian and vegan pizza options available. Guests can order and sit at the outdoor patio or cuts of pizzas or pans are available to-go. There are grab-and-go packaged kale and almond salad and an Italian chopped salad, plus non-alcoholic beverages. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Open from noon to 8 p.m. rocapizza.com. Delivery is available via DoorDash, Postmates, Caviar and Uber Eats. 769 Americana Way, (818)396-5055.