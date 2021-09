Peninsula’s Thursday cocktail lesson

At the Peninsula Beverly Hills, a mixologist greets guests every Thursday in The Lobby at 5 p.m. to explain the history of the hotel’s different specialty cocktails ranging from a classic Manhattan to the Beverly Hills-centric “90210.” The lesson includes comradery and a few samples. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd. (310)551-2888.

Labor Day at Café Gratitude

For those looking for a plant-based option this Labor Day, order Café Gratitude favorites online or through the Cafe Gratitude app and receive 50% off their sustainable, canned Nomandic wine. Receive free delivery when you order any of the sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads and bowls total­ing over $50. Take-out and dine-in is available. cafegratitude.com. 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., (213)929-5580, 639 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)580- 6383.

The Waterfront Labor Day Weekend specials

Executive Chef Jared Dowling put together a special menu for Labor Day weekend at The Waterfront that includes a seafood tower with shucked oysters, snow crab claws, Mexican gulf shrimp and Baja kampachi crudo. He is also preparing oyster mush­room calamari with a spicy citrus aioli. Classic Labor Day fare includes French onion dip and chips; Hebrew National hot dogs; barbecue chicken skewers; potato salad and ice cold beer. 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, (424)309- 5333.

Gracias Madre Labor Day to-go

Gracias Madre is offering 50% off their signature canned Purista Margarita to sip on Labor Day. Order to-go or online plant-based Mexican fare like Jackfruit carnitas tacos, grilled street corn, nachos and canned margaritas, and receive free delivery on any order over $50. Order delivery, take-out, or make a reservation at gracias­madre.com. 8905 Melrose Ave., (323)978-2170.

Labor Day specials at Messhall Kitchen

Enjoy beverage director Amanda Arebalo’s curated whiskey flight on Labor Day. Tastings include “The Moderately Curious” for $25, featuring Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series, Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon, and Hancock’s Reserve Single Barrel. “The Baller Lineup” is $75 and features Elijah Craig 23 yr, W.L. Weller Barrel Proof 2019, Parker’s Heritage 24 yr, and Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 yr “Lot B.” Messhall Kitchen has small and large BBQ platters that include pulled pork, baby back ribs, chick­en, hot links smoked angus sirloin with all the fixings. On Sept. 7, it’s Oyster Tuesday and Messhall Kitchen’s 9th anniversary celebra­tion. Guests will enjoy $1 oysters and $5 draft beers from 4 p.m. until they run out. 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., (323)660-6377.

Kitchen 24 offers Van Gogh discount

Spend the day at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit and come into Kitchen 24 in Hollywood for a meal before or afterwards. Show your proof of purchase of the exhib­it to your server and you will receive a 15% discount on your meal. 1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (323)465-2424.

Lanea Cocktail Bar Labor Day

Spend the weekend at Santa Monica beach and order special picnic packs at Lanea Cocktail bar. The Mini Fiesta pack comes with four street tacos, two JAJA cocktails, chips with pico de gallo and a mini piñata for $29. The Picnic Pack includes six street tacos, two cocktails, chips and pico de gallo, and a Mexican serape blanket for $49, or go large with the Grande Fiesta Pack and receive eight street tacos of your choice, chips and pico de gallo, four JAJA cocktails, Mexican serape blanket and a piñata for $69. Stay and dine curbside or on their expanded outdoor dining area to listen to DJs at night, or come dur­ing the weekend to enjoy the all-you-can-eat brunch tacos and cock­tail for $25. 217 Broadway, (424)265-7437.

Ciao Verde pop-up at Louise’s Trattoria

The vegan plant-based Italian con­cept Ciao Verde from Creative Cloud Concepts is popping-up in both Louise’s Trattoria locations throughout the month of September. Come in for their “NoNo Meatballs” and Pinsas – Roman style pizzas. They also will be serving pasta and vegan chicken dishes for dine-in guests. 10645 W. Pico Blvd., (310)475-6084 and 232 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)962-9510.

John Kelly Chocolates opens in Beverly Hills

Co-founders John Kelson and Kelly Green opened their largest boutique inside the historic Writers & Artists Building. Their artisanal chocolates are an easy way for people to celebrate life and indulge in an affordable luxury. When this duo opened their arti­sanal chocolate factory on Sierra Bonita in Hollywood in 2010, they soon developed a list of celebrity fans and loyal patrons including Keanu Reeves, Viola Davis, Neil Patrick Harris, Renee Zellweger, Quentin Tarantino and Mindy Kaling. John Kelly Chocolates has grown national attention with dis­tribution in specialty shops, high-end grocery (Whole Foods, Central Market and Bristol Farms), depart­ment stores (Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman), premium hotels and wineries, along with sig­nificant e-commerce and corporate gifting business. 9523 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)734-7228.

Wise Sons opens in Culver City

The Bay Area-based Jewish deli Wise Sons opens its first Southern California restaurant in Culver City on the corner of Washington and Culver. Just in time for Rosh Hashanah, the Founder Evan Bloom offers an “Eat Something, You Look Skinny” menu. Favorites include matzo ball soup (made with organic chicken broth), potato latkes, naturally fer­mented sour pickles, The No. 19 not-toasted sandwich with Russian dressing and cold Swiss on rye, a diner-style tuna melt, classic smoked salmon bagel, and bodega egg and cheese sandwich served on bagel or bialy. Wise Sons offers bot­tomless cups of coffee from Bay Area-based roaster Proyecto Diaz. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on weekends. They will soon extend into the dinner hours, once they receive their beer and wine license. To order for pickup or delivery, wis­esons.com. Delivery is available through DoorDash and Caviar. 9552 Washington Blvd., (424)298-8205.

Dear Bella Creamery launch party

On Sept. 5, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., come to a Scoop Party to enjoy new plant-based frozen treats. Guests who follow @dear­bellacreamey on Instagram will receive a scoop of any flavor, including the new fall flavors – Ube casserole and black sesame for $1. Dear Bella Creamery offers soft serve and deluxe milkshakes, Pup Cups for furry friends, and a whole new line of indulgent flavors made-from-scratch and gluten-free. Handmade toppings and fillings include chocolate-coated, bee-free honeecomb, sunflower butter cups, and slow-cooked raspberry jam. Other sweet indulgences include sammies, ice cream cakes, root beer, kombucha, and nitro cold brew floats. 1253 Vine St., Suite 12, (323)848-4672.

Free bacon add-on at Ike’s Sandwiches

The popular sandwich shop offering irresistible combina­tions to all dietary preferences is celebrating International Bacon Day on Sept. 5. Guests will receive free bacon on any sandwich upon request when they come in the store. Just mention the promotion at the register while ordering. For a list of locations go to ikessand­wich.com. 33895 Overland Ave., (310)204-7090.

Gusto Green pop-up at Son of a Gun

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, behind Felix and other award-winning culinary concepts, are offering a pop-up on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Son of a Gun. Preview Chef Michael Magliano’s plant-for­ward, omnivore friendly Gusto Green menu before it opens in downtown L.A.’s “Green Street Building.” The five-course dinner menu, with optional biodynamic wine pairings and zero-proof cock­tails is $80 per person, excluding beverages and gratuity. Book online at Resy. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m. 8370 W. 3rd St., (323)782-9033. sonofagunrestaurant.com.

AKASHA High Holy Days menu

Pre-order now to celebrate tradi­tions with family and friends as chef and owner Akasha Richmond and partner Alan Schulman of AKASHA Restaurant prepare a delicious break-the-fast meal. Start with a New Year’s Pimm’s or apples and honey cocktail for two to enjoy with chopped chicken liver or Akasha’s green pea and walnut faux “liver.” Essentials include spi­ral-shaped olive oil and honey Challah; matzo ball soup; Akasha’s signature yukon gold potato pan­cakes and housemade apple sauce. Entrées include a choice of grass-fed braised beef brisket or chicken tagine. House-made Bumblebee bagels by Pastry Chef Malia Druyan are offered with the smoked salmon platter with accom­paniments; as an abundant vegetar­ian platter for four guests, or pur­chase them à la carte. The special menu is available for take-out and delivery, with most dishes designed for two. Order by Thursday, Sept. 9, for Yom Kippur. All to-go orders come with heating instructions. Curbside pick-up and delivery is September 15 and 16. 9543 Culver Blvd., (310)845-1700.