The Latino Theater Company has turned its world premiere production of “Premeditation,” written by resident playwright Evelina Fernández, into a six-part audio theater podcast that launches with its first two episodes on Friday, Oct. 1. Starring Fernandez and Latino Theater Company members Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas and Lucy Rodriguez, “Premeditation” takes audiences on a noir-inspired journey through the intricacies of marriage. The remaining four episodes will be released weekly on each Friday in October. latinotheaterco.org/premeditation.