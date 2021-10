Piano Spheres welcomes jazz pianist and composer Paul Cornish for a performance on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Colburn School’s Thayer Hall. Cornish is currently the pianist for the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance. The concert will showcase Black American classical composers including Julia Perry, Florence Beatrice Price, Geri Allen, Mary Lou Williams and LaTasha Bundy. Tickets are $25. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.