Police arrested a male suspect and are searching for two others in connection with a series of robberies in different neighborhoods in Los Angeles, including Hollywood and the Melrose District.

The three men allegedly committed three robberies on Sept. 1 and four robberies on Sept. 7. Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division arrested Quioness Wilson on Sept. 8 in the city of Pasadena. Police only described the other two suspects as Black men.

The suspects allegedly struck twice on Sept. 7 at locations on Melrose Avenue. In one instance, the men robbed three victims at gunpoint who were dining outside a restaurant at Melrose Avenue and Martel Street. The robbery was captured on video. The other robbery occurred at 7726 Melrose Ave., police said.

“We are disturbed by this brazen daytime robbery, which was captured on video, and we are committed to fighting violent crime and using all our resources to keep all Angelenos safe,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “Detectives are investigating and asking for the public’s help for any additional information.”

Two additional robberies allegedly tied to the three suspects occurred on Sept. 7 at 1716 Whitley Ave., in Hollywood, and at 939 S. Hill St., in downtown Los Angeles. The suspects also allegedly committed a robbery on Sept. 1 near Melrose Avenue and Gardner Street, and two other hold-ups near Eleventh and Santee streets, and at 504 W. Olympic Blvd., in downtown Los Angeles.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division identified a vehicle allegedly used in the robberies and tracked it to Pasadena, where they arrested Wilson. A search warrant was served at Wilson’s residence and police said evidence linking him to the robberies was located.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Robbery Homicide Division at (213)486-6840. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.