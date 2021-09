The Mid City West Neighborhood Council board has a vacancy for a nonprofit representative and will vote to fill the seat at its next general meeting on Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.

People who live, work, rent or own property in the Mid City West area, or are a community interest stakeholder, are eligible to run for the nonprofit representative seat.

All candidates are encouraged to notify the executive council of their intent to run and must attend the next general board meeting to be eligible. All candidates will have an equal opportunity to present information to the board.

New board members must also complete training sessions and are expected to be engaged and active members of the Mid City West Community Council.

For information, email executive@midcitywest.org, or visit empowerla.org.