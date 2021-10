B.J. Novak and Ashley Ray will be the guest stars for “Lovett Or Leave It: Live Or Else” on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. at Cinelounge Outdoors. Join Jon Lovett and friends for a deep dive into what’s going on in the news. Novak is known for his work on “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” and is the creator, writer and director of the new series “The Premise.” Ray is a comedy star of “TV, I Say” and appeared in the “Badass Black Women’s History Month Project.” Admission is $25. 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave. (323)924-1644, arenascreen.com.