Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for “Anthony Lepore and the R.J. Arnold Photography Archive,” an online discussion on Monday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. In conjunction with the exhibition “Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography,” Lepore and LACMA curator Britt Salvesen discuss the evolving role the images play in understanding the history of photography and California at the turn of the century. Since 2011, Lepore has been involved with the preservation and curation of the R.J. Arnold archive. Admission is free but reservations are required. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oNazWty5SMCTlXuxz5QH2Q.