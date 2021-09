Japan Foundation Los Angeles is holding a special outdoor screening and samurai acting workshop on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 6:15 p.m. at the Shoseian Teahouse in Glendale. Guests can challenge themselves in a sword fight performance like those in samurai movies. The Japanese actor group Burai will provide instruction. Afterward, enjoy the movie “Uzumasa Limelight,” which focuses on an aging background actor who specializes in portrayals of being killed. Admission is free but reservations are required. 1601 W. Mountain St. jflalc.org.