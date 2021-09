Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School have roared back to life with the return of Welcome Day, an annual tradition which honors the newest members of the school community.

Welcome Day is one of Immaculate Heart’s oldest traditions, dating back to the school’s founding in 1906. Last year’s event was observed by students at home in a video format, and the school prepared for this year’s live event for several weeks.

During the Aug. 27 Welcome Day, Immaculate Heart High School students gathered in a decorated auditorium to cheer on 107 freshmen and 11 transfer students. By tradition, each grade level chose a theme to create costumes, posters and a performance featuring a skit, song and dance to welcome the class of 2025.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Freshmen” took the school back to the ’90s while the “Superstar Sophomores” showcased their Hollywood star power. The “Jack Sparrow Juniors” showed their classmates a swashbuckling time, and the “School of Rock Seniors” rocked out in honor of their last Welcome Day.

Immaculate Heart Middle School honored 71 sixth graders as well as 11 transfer students with “Big, Middle, Little Sister” groups, made up of students in eighth, seventh and sixth grades.

The groups got to know each other through games and decorated notebooks for recording their memories of the day. In bigger teams, students composed a team cheer and competed in spirit games. The day’s activities ended with popsicles being enjoyed with friends.