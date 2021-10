The Cedars-Sinai Accelerator has welcomed eight health tech compa­nies from across the United States to its seventh accelerator class as part of a core program that lasts three months, during which the companies are connected with a variety of men­tors inside and outside Cedars-Sinai.

The companies are creating solu­tions for a variety of healthcare chal­lenges, from facilitating parts of the patient journey remotely while still maintaining a human connection, to designing the hospital of the future.

The companies participate in a cur­riculum designed to help them grow. Some companies go on to pilot or sign commercial agreements with Cedars-Sinai. Previous accelerator participants, such as WELL Health, Aiva and Feedtrail, are widely used across Cedars-Sinai every day.

“We’re learning what the ‘new normal’ looks like for hospitals, providers and patients, and are excit­ed to welcome these companies to our accelerator,” said Anne Wellington, managing director of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator. “The solu­tions they are creating allow health systems like Cedars-Sinai to support our diverse patient population, offer innovative treatments and diagnos­tics, and keep our facilities on the leading edge of technology.”

While the accelerator program was held entirely virtually in 2020, this year’s hybrid model allows com­pany representatives to choose whether to attend in person at Cedars-Sinai or virtually via telecon­ference. However they choose to attend, the companies’ leaders will work closely with doctors, researchers and administrators to understand how their products and solutions fit into the day-to-day experiences of clinicians, providers and patients.

All the businesses accepted into the program receive a $100,000 investment from Cedars-Sinai. At the conclusion of the three-month pro­gram, company CEOs will share their progress with an audience of investors, mentors, potential cus­tomers and members of the news media at a Demo Day.

For information, visit csaccelera­tor.com.