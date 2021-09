Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sept. 9 announced the second phase of and additional funding for Homekey, a state program that aims to acquire and convert existing buildings to permanent supportive housing, and the opening of the Whitsett West Tiny Homes Village, which will provide 77 tiny homes and 150 beds to unhoused Angelenos.

“The pandemic has reinforced what we have long known: the only way to end the homelessness crisis is with more affordable, long term and quality housing,” Garcetti said. “Creative and lasting solutions like the Homekey program and this tiny home village will help meet the immediate and critical need for housing today, while giving our unhoused neighbors a path to a permanent place to call home tomorrow.”

Last year, through $120 million in State Homekey grants and $60 million of the city’s own funds, officials were able to purchase 15 sites across Los Angeles to turn into 744 permanent supportive housing units for Angelenos experiencing homelessness.

Using this year’s state budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature appropriated an additional $2.75 billion for additional Homekey acquisitions as a part of a $12 billion state commitment to homelessness.

Following the commitment, Garcetti announced the opening of the Whitsett West Tiny Homes Village. Each tiny home has a bed, shelving, full A/C and heating, and access to storage for pets and additional belongings. Services at the village will include three meals per day, social services and counseling, as well as staffers dedicated to connecting residents to permanent housing. There are also showers, restrooms and a laundry facility on site.

The announcement, which was made possible through a partnership with Caltrans and a combination of state and federal funding, marks the opening of the city’s seventh tiny home village. The shelter will be run by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, and clients are expected to begin moving in on Sept. 21.