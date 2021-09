The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that artist, author and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.

The commission seats 15 members who are chosen to represent each of the five districts in the county. Cullors was appointed by Sup. Holly Mitchell, 2nd District.

Cullors is a bestselling author, educator, artist, abolitionist and co-founder and former executive director of Black Lives Matter Global Network, an international organization that grew out of the Black Lives Matter movement that she began in 2013.

She has led multiple Los Angeles-based organizations, including Dignity and Power Now, JusticeLA and Reform LA Jails. She co-founded the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, an artist collective and gallery in Inglewood.

As the faculty director of Arizona’s Prescott CollegeSocial and Environmental Arts Practice program, Cullors developed a curriculum focused on the intersection of art, social justice and community organizing that is the first of its kind in the nation. In 2020, Cullors signed an overall production deal with Warner Brothers, which she intends to use to uplift Black stories, talent and creators that are transforming the world of art and culture.

“Art is a powerful tool in helping to connect, envision and create a better world,” Mitchell said. “Patrisse has demonstrated her understanding of this and has experience using various mediums of art and community engagement to inspire and create change. Patrisse shares my commitment to equity and justice and will use her creativity to make arts and culture more accessible for residents throughout the Second District. I look forward to working with her as one of our arts commissioners in ensuring that all communities are uplifted and empowered by the arts.”

Cullor said she is invested and committed to “weaving community solidarity” in the district.

“We can create meaningful change by investing in our imaginations and collective skills, give dollars towards beautifying our communities with art that is for us and by us, and continue to educate and amplify what justice can look at if we first invest in ourselves,” she said.