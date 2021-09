An ideal end of the summer din­ing venue, Beachside Restaurant & Bar immediately put me and my husband into a relaxing vacation mode. Overlooking Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, guests can make a reservation for one of the outdoor terrace tables to sip a margarita or mai tai while watching a parade of paddle boarders, kayak­ers and swimmers wading in the shallow water.

Margaritas are made with tequila or mezcal and then Cointreau, agave and a lime wedge are added to the salt-rimmed glass. Tropical tasting mai tais are not too sweet or strong. Sipping a cocktail while sit­ting near the gently-swaying palm trees and calm water helps one unwind and relax.

Adjacent to the Jamaica Bay Inn Marina Del Rey, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Beachside is a popular spot for locals, boaters and those looking to beat the summer heat. An island-inspired motif dec­orates the interior and exterior of the hotel and restaurant.

Chef Viktor Morales prepares fresh California cuisine with an innovative Caribbean twist. We ordered a mezze plate and enjoyed the Mediterranean flavors. We had a tasting party at our table, first scooping up the chili lime hummus with warm pita bread. The creamy dip had a slight citrus flavor with a touch of heat, and was topped with thin cucumber slices. Crunchy fried onions topped the labneh served with chunky avocado. The roasted and mashed eggplant baba ganoush was tasty and on the thicker side.

While watching the Marina del Rey WaterBus cruise down the channel, we cut into grilled Spanish octopus tentacles. The plate was beautifully presented with bright orange mango chutney that we swirled onto tender pieces of octo­pus. Leafy mustard greens offered an earthy essence to this treasure from the sea.

When my Loch Duarte salmon entrée arrived, I was surprised by two thick cuts of salmon, making this dish large enough to share with a friend. Underneath was a bright green seaweed and sesame salad, and a pleasing, slightly sweet coconut lemongrass broth. Two thick medallions of bright purple Okinawa sweet potatoes offered a pop of color.

My husband ordered the beef duo that arrived with four ounces of red wine braised short ribs topped with a red pepper sauce, and a six-ounce flat iron steak with a verde sauce on top. The steak was cooked a little too well done for my liking, yet was still tender. Underneath was a fla­vorful sweet corn succotash with tiny yellow and red peppers.

Other menu items include creamy clam chowder, whole roast­ed branzino and a slow-roasted lamb shank.

We finished with a slice of German chocolate cake topped with a textured frosting featuring shaved coconut and pecans. It was served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Beachside Restaurant & Bar offers daily brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Looking at the menu for a future visit, I noticed mimosas and theme cocktails, a pastry basket and exotic fresh fruit and berries. Warm sweet and savory items include a protein scramble, frangelico cus­tard french toast, fried chicken, cowboy surfer hash and chilaquiles. Chef Morales is also offering a new prix fixe executive brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $55 per person. $$ 4175 Admiralty Way, (310)823-5333.