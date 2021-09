The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted on Sept. 14 to adopt the first citywide homeless street engagement strategy, which provides a uniform framework to offer street-based services and housing for unsheltered residents.

“The time for street engagement couldn’t be more urgent. There are no quick fixes to this crisis – and an ‘enforcement alone’ approach would simply shuffle unhoused residents throughout the city from one neighborhood to another,” said Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, 10th District. “This is a crisis that requires care, compassion and compliance, and this strategy can be our roadmap to seeing a true change on our streets.”

Created at the request of Ridley-Thomas and his colleagues at the end of June, the street engagement strategy will ensure that the city only regulates designated public spaces after documented street engagement and housing placements occur.

“We need clear and humane protocols in maintaining shared public spaces. People experiencing homelessness deserve an approach to street engagement that is led with compassion while the city ensures it can fulfill its core duties of keeping public spaces safe and clean for everyone,” said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District. “While street engagement and outreach has been consistently conducted for months or years at many homeless encampments across the city, a more thoughtful citywide approach has now been delivered. Angelenos want a compassionate approach to addressing homelessness that ultimately leads directly to housing solutions in safe, secure, managed environments, with the expectation of safe, clean, passable sidewalks in all neighborhoods. There is nothing compassionate about enabling unhoused individuals to live or die in squalor on city sidewalks.”

The council’s action included an investment in additional outreach services, with each council district office having a minimum of three dedicated street engagement teams. They will be deployed to assess sites and determine the length of client engagement needed. The outreach teams will also collaborate with nonprofits, as well as city and county departments, to ensure appropriate connections to services are made and people are placed in interim and permanent housing.

“PATH is eager to work alongside the city of Los Angeles in implementing the street engagement strategy to get people safe and housed peacefully and compassionately,” said Jennifer Hark Dietz, deputy CEO of People Assisting the Homeless. “Uplifting, consistent outreach is the best practice to move people off the streets and into a home of their own.”

“The passing of this strategy is long overdue. If we truly believe that all of our neighbors have a right to a roof and not a bench, it is essential that we stay focused on operationalizing this strategy,” Ridley-Thomas added. “Now we need boots on the ground. And we need to ensure that the incredible outreach workers that take to the streets each day are armed with a portfolio of housing options for the people they are engaging.”