The Los Angeles Community College District is applauding the inclusion of $10 million in state budget funds for LGBTQ+ student support services at community college campuses.

“With California passing the largest and most comprehensive higher education budget in the history of the state – with a distinct focus on making attending community college as affordable and accessible as possible – this initiative meets the needs of LGBTQ+ students and fits with the state’s forward looking and inspiring approach to education equity,” said LACCD Second Vice President and Trustee David Vela.

The allocation will create long-term support for LGBTQ+ students, many of whom lack connections to the larger campus community. The funding will be distributed in competitive grants of up to $500,000 for individual colleges, with allocations determined by the proportional share of students they serve, as well as equity metrics, to ensure equal opportunities for funding.

“LGBTQ+ students are integral to our campuses, and we can and must do more to ensure community colleges are always safe and inclusive,” LACCD Board President Steve Veres said. “This initiative provides the necessary funding to think long-term and build these support systems, which benefits all students.”

As part of the initiative, participating colleges will be able to use funds for a wide range of authorized purposes that promote mental health, safety and an inclusive academic environment for LGBTQ+ students. They include creating LGBTQ+ centers, developing safe zones and providing safe zone training, implementing LGBTQ+ mental health services, and establishing housing and basic needs services. The funds can also be used for LGBTQ+ learning communities, support for gay-straight alliance clubs, LGBTQ+ curriculum development, graduation celebrations, workshops and professional development series.

“The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus recognized early in the pandemic that a full recovery will require a greater commitment to equity. With the help of a historic budget surplus, the LGBTQ Caucus is proud to see its promises fulfilled with landmark investments in our community, specifically for higher education,” said state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), vice chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. “The $10 million investment in our LGBTQ+ community college students, who have repeatedly called for more resources, will help create programs and build impactful, sustainable community spaces. These funds are crucial to reminding all California residents that our LGBTQ+ students are valued, they belong and they deserve our unconditional support.”

“Equity and opportunity are our north stars of this district, which is why this initiative is so important,” LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez added. “I have seen firsthand how support centers designed for the individual needs of students build welcoming and inclusive environments that lead to improved outcomes in student retention, support and graduation.”

In 2019, Rodriguez established the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on LGBTQIA+ Affairs, which advises the chancellor and the board of trustees on educational programs and services. For information, visit laccd.edu.