Gleaming arched windows staged with crystal vases, de-signer flatware and sparkling jewels frame the grand entrance to GEARYS Beverly Hills. For the last 91 years, GEARYS has stood proudly on Beverly Drive, enticing casual passersby and local Beverly Hills residents alike with their curated collection of luxury gifts and lavish pieces.

From humble beginnings in 1930 as a small neighborhood store, GEARYS has grown into a renowned purveyor of fine goods, furnishing client’s homes with elegant baubles and filling china cabinets with delicate dinnerware. With a strong reputation of impeccable service and unrivaled selection, loyal customers trust GEARYS with everything from wedding registries to holiday dis-plays. From Gucci timepieces and Versace flatware, to Baccarat crystal and Wedgewood China, GEARYS evolves to accommodate contemporary tastes while staying true to a tradition of luxury.

Tom Blumenthal views his role as president and CEO of GEARYS as much more than a job. Blumenthal’s family has operated GEARYS for three generations, with Blumenthal working at the store for over 35 years and running the show for the last 19.

“It goes way back,” Blumenthal mused. “We’re still independent and family owned, so it’s kind of a rarity in this day and age. So many of the stores [in the area] are corporate and big brands, but we’ve been here for 91 years doing what we do and giving back to the community is a big part of that.”

Though steeped in rich tradition, GEARYS and the Blumenthal family remain committed to growing and changing with the community. Blumenthal eagerly welcomes feedback from his customers.

“I always say we grew up with Beverly Hills,” Blumenthal said. “I wake up every day like it’s our first day in business, and I look at it like I’m opening my doors for the first time and I can’t wait to see what the customers think.”

Blumenthal recognizes the store’s special resonance with long-time customers, noting, “We have clients that have been generational. Some people that were registered in the store, their parents and grandparents registered at the store.”

GEARYS’ role in family traditions is especially palpable during the holiday season, with many customers making a trip to the festively decorated store to pick out ornaments from the massive Christmas tree that rises above the garlands of the sweeping staircase and nearly reaches the second story ceiling.

“This is their store,” Blumenthal said. “Especially for people that live in Southern California that have grown up with us, we’re a part of their life too.”

In the winter of the 2020 pandemic and lockdown, Blumenthal felt a deeper sense to make the holiday season all the more special atGEARYS.

“Frankly, the week of Christmas, we were only at 20% occupancy,” Blumenthal said. “But I said, ‘I want to pull out all the stops. We typically decorate to the nines, so this year we will be decorating to the tens. We have to lift everybody’s spirits for the holidays so we have to be as normal and consistent as possible.’”

Beyond providing holiday cheer, Blumenthal delights in being able to help customers with a number of services, from curating the pieces in their home to teaching them best practices for maintaining a product.

“We have had people having a big dinner party that are buying all the silver and say, ‘Can you come to my house and set the table? ‘Which we will do,” Blumenthal said. “They ask us, ‘How do you clean silver?’ We’ll show you how or we will clean it for you. We go above and beyond with our clients.”

However, this careful attention to detail begins long before these fanciful fineries appear on a client’s dinner table. With each season, Blumenthal and team utilize their discerning taste to curate a thoughtful selection of products from top national and international purveyors.

“We go to a lot of shows,” Blumenthal said of his selection process. “Before the pandemic, I was in Europe at least twice a year for our merchandising team. We take a vibe of what the customer is looking for. We’re conscious of it and we’re not afraid to change.”

Blumenthal hopes his dedication to seeking out the finest products across the market helps each GEARYS customer find exactly what suits their unique taste.

“We have a level of sophistication that doesn’t necessarily need to cost more; it’s a curated level of taste,” Blumenthal said. “You could buy something in our store for $50 or $50,000. We have something for everybody and the experience is very important to us no matter what they’re corning in for.”

Above all, Blumenthal wants anyone who steps foot in the store to feel welcomed and know that he and staff are there to guide their experience with a smile.

“Sometimes people think we’re a little too intimidating,” Blumenthal said. “Everybody’s welcome here. We are going to take care of you, we are going to welcome you.”

When reflecting on GEARYS longevity in Beverly Hills, Blumenthal wistfully said of his family business, “It’s just such a pleasure for me, and it’s been my life. It’s been my life’s work.”

Indeed, GEARYS on Beverly Drive remains a timeless bastion of elegant taste and tradition, and an enduring symbol of a multigenerational family’s life’s work.

Courtney Echerd contributed to this story.