Barilla, a supporter of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since 2018 and one of the spon­sors of the bank’s Mobile Food Pantry Program, partnered with world-renowned artist Colette Miller to design one of her famous Global Angel Wings Project murals in the bank’s vol­unteer center.

In 2020, as food distribution more than doubled, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank had 15,000 volunteers, all who helped to provide critical food assistance throughout Los Angeles County in one of the most trying times in modern his­tory.

This gesture is Barilla’s way of celebrating the volunteers who support the Food Bank and pro­vide more motivation during their volunteer shifts.

Miller’s famous Global Angel Wings Project art can be found throughout the world but was started in 2012 in Los Angeles.

The angels were painted to remind humanity that we are the angels of this Earth. They are human sized, interactive public art of wings that people take photos with and thus become part of the work.

Miller was at 1734 E 41st St. installing the artwork from Aug. 28-30, when it was revealed to the center and its volunteers.