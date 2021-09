Theatre 40 presents “As Good As Gold,” a new comedy written by Marilyn Anderson running from Thursday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 17, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. The play stars Marie Broderick, Landon Beatty, Wendy Hammers, David Westbay, Nicola Victoria Buck, Chance Denman and Michael P. McDonald. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $36. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.