Thinkspace Projects presents a new exhibit titled “Kayla Mahaffey: Remember the Time” running from Saturday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 9. Mahaffey’s latest solo show examines feelings of nostalgia through large-scale works on canvas. An opening reception will be held on Sept. 18 from 6-10 p.m. Regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.