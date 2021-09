Luis De Jesus Los Angeles presents “Karla Diaz: Insomnia,” the artist’s first solo exhibition with the gallery running from Thursday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 30. Diaz is a writer, teacher and multidisciplinary artist who engages in painting, installation, video and performance art. Diaz’s latest body of work is the result of a year of suffering from insomnia. As a stroke survivor, she practices repetitive memory exercises, using drawing as a tool for retaining information. In her paintings, Diaz turned to the unfiltered, spontaneous imagery that surfaced in dreams, fantasies and memories. 1110 Mateo St. luisdejesus.com/contact.