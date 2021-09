Luis De Jesus Los Angeles presents “June Edmonds: Joy of Other Suns,” the artist’s second solo exhibition with the gallery running from Thursday, Sept. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 30. An artist reception will be held on Sept. 18 from 3 to 6 pm. Edmond’s latest work continues her exploration of race and history, using social abstraction to navigate complex issues. The artist commemorates the historical contributions of Black female pioneers and early landowners in Southern California. 1110 Mateo St. (213)395-0762, luisdejesus.com.